The Fromang Forensic: Vanderbilt Lands 4 New Football Commits

Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea reacts to a play during the first quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Photo by © Stephanie Amador / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

In the last week, Vanderbilt football has landed four commitments and is currently ranked the 35th best recruiting class by Rivals. My evaluation of the four new commitments is as follows:

Izayah Lee (RB, 5’11, 190lbs, out of Texas) – He is a big running back, is extremely patient, and he runs angry. You cannot arm-tackle him. His speed does not jump off the page, but he has good breakaway speed when he hits full stride. Solid vision and sees the run lanes well. He played both sides of the ball at linebacker and hits like a Mack truck. My comparison is a mix between Sedrick Alexander and Khari Blasingame. He should see the field early on special teams and has a chance to compete for reps in the running back room. He needs to improve his acceleration and shiftiness, but he has the tools to be a great running back. The fans should be excited about his commitment.

Chris Tangelo (CB/WR, 6’4, 190lbs, out of Maryland) – Natural size and length to be effective at any skilled position. His breaking speed at the corner is extremely impressive for his size, and his arm length allows him to make plays on passes. He has a very quick burst and can close space at a great to elite level. He is a clear downfield threat at WR, and his routes are crisp. This guy is a day 1 starter. The question is who will win the fight between Lea and Kill on which side of the ball he will play. He looks to me like a faster Jordan Matthews. The staff needs to do everything possible to sign him. If not already, he has the potential to be the biggest signing in this recruiting class. This kid has All-SEC caliber talent.

Adam Gehm (TE, 6’6, 225, out of Pennsylvania) – If you were to clone Cole Spence, you would get Adam Gehm. He is a good route runner, and his run blocking is solid at all levels. His natural size and athleticism are exactly what this offense needs. He is 225, but he isn’t a twig. I think he has starter capabilities, but he needs to add size and strength in the weight room. I expect him to potentially compete for a rotational spot in his freshman year, but he should lock down a starting or rotational gig during his second year.

Collin Flanigan (DB, 6’2, 170, out of Mississippi) – Good size and length with impressive ball skills. What jumped out to me is that he is aggressive and knows how to create turnover with peanut punches. His speed is good, not great, but he makes up for it with his size. I would use him in nickel packages to cover larger TEs/WRs during the early stages of his career in third-down situations. I think he has more of a safety build with his size than a cornerback build. He has the capability to compete for rotational reps or potentially a starting spot in year 2, depending on who is around in the DB room. I think he will get reps on special teams in his first year.