Will Byrum and Trevor Hulan are back for episode 319 and joined by TDR’s very own SCOOPGAWD and Russian disinformation specialist, Alex Kurbegov. Will, Trevor, and Alex start out discussing Vanderbilt’s recent flurry of commitments on the football front, as well as a recent and unexpected basketball transfer in. The fellas then go on to discuss the recent house ruling surrounding college athlete’s compensation. However, a majority of episode 319 is dedicated to breaking down the 2025 Vanderbilt baseball season and evaluating the good and bad. Will, Trevor, and Alex each assign letter grades to the VandyBoys and discuss what a successful offseason looks like.

Let’s have ourselves a Wednesday