Here's a look at the final rèsumè that Vanderbilt is working with.

Vanderbilt's 3-1 week made a strong NCAA Tournament rèsumè stronger as it now awaits the decision of the NCAA selection committee.

The rèsumè:

Record: 35-20, 38-21 when factoring in postseason play.

SEC record: 13-17, 16-18 when factoring in postseason play.

Home record: 27-8

Road record: 4-12

Neutral site record: 7-1

RPI: 19

KPI: 17

Strength of schedule (Warren Nolan): 12

Quad one record: 10-17, that record ranks 65th in the country in win percentage but is a higher volume of wins than most of teams with a higher percentage have.

Quad two record: 6-1

Quad three record: 5-0

Quad four record: 17-3

Analysis

Vanderbilt's league record isn't where it needs to be, nor are a few other things. But this is a rèsumè of an NCAA Tournament team.

"I'm leaving this tournament very confident about our group right now," Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin said.

Corbin probably should feel that way, especially if Vanderbilt is a two or a three seed in the right regional.

The RPI and KPI as well as strength of schedule seem to be reminiscent of that of a two seed, although the league record may hold it back from that.

It feels as if Vanderbilt, which seemed to have its 17-year regional streak in jeopardy just over a week ago, has a real chance to be a two seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The two or three seed doesn't have a significant difference in it. Perhaps a two seed would be better in the way of Vanderbilt not having as difficult of an opponent in the first game of the regional, although it would largely be comparable either way.

More prevalent would largely be the region that Vanderbilt is selected in, which D1 baseball has as the Raleigh site with NC State as the one seed and Baseball America has as the Terre Haute regional with Indiana State as the one seed.

Both of those sites seem like ones that Vanderbilt can do some damage in.

That feels like a common theme, with the way Vanderbilt has played recently it can feasibly outperform its regular season record if it gets the right draw.

Vanderbilt will find out its fate at 12 P.M. Eastern on Monday during the NCAA Selection Show on ESPN 2.

……………………………….

