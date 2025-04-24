Ep. 312: Russian Disinformation (feat. Alex Kurbegov)

Will Byrum and Trevor Hulan are back and joined by TDR writer Alex Kurbegov to recap an eventful last week of Vanderbilt baseball. Will, Trevor, and Alex first discuss recent transfer portal activity across football, men’s basketball, and women’s basketball. The fellas then move on to answer premium board questions and give way too early 2025-26 Vanderbilt basketball predictions. Will, Trevor, and Alex then move onto baseball in segment 2 to discuss which was the fluke, the midweek loss to MTSU or the weekend series sweep over No. 5 Georgia?

Let’s have ourselves a Thursday