Lea pointed out the recruiting advantage that the city of Nashville allows for, the advantage for internships and the advantages of its growing market. The Vanderbilt coach also pointed out the other side of things when asked about potential distractions.

Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea knows what Vanderbilt can provide, in a multitude of ways.

"We don't recruit to Broadway, I'm not interested in having guys down on the Honky Tonk," Lea said with a smirk. "Those distractions are everywhere. We recruit to the city in all the ways it'll support a great experience."

Lea acknowledges the distractions of the city he coaches in, but also knows that distractions like that are everywhere.

Including the next level.

"One of the great traps of becoming a pro is you get this influx of resources in a city with a lot of attention," Lea said. "So we can learn now in Nashville how to build discipline around our proccess and how to not get distracted.

"Those lessons will carry over for our guys when they become pros."

Monday's release of EA College Football 25 also provides a lesson that Lea has communicated to his players.

"There's always sacrifice in what we do," Lea said. "What I know is the work that they're gonna meet in that weight room is gonna demand a lot of them. I do want them to enjoy it, though. I know I would be."

Lea wants his players to take a message of intensity from him, one that leaves room for fun but keeps the main thing the main thing.

"I want them to have fun with it. That doesn't excuse them from the work we have to do which is gonna be really important."