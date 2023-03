The Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School standout had offers from Ole Miss, Missouri, Louisville and others prior to announcing his pledge to the Commodores via a Twitter post this afternoon.

Vanderbilt continued its trend of loading up at the quarterback position with today's commitment of in-state quarterback Whit Muschamp .

The 6-foot-1 signal caller was phenomenal in his first season under center for Baylor School while throwing for 3,187 yards and 31 touchdowns with only two interceptions en route to a Tennessee state title.

Muschamp, the son of Georgia co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp, has great field vision, is a student of the game and spreads the ball around as well as any quarterback in the 2024 class. He is surgical with his efficiency as a passer while inside the pocket but also has the athleticism to extend plays with his feet and does some of his best work outside of the pocket.

He becomes the Commodore's third 2024 commitment and joins fellow Tennessee native Jeremy St-Hilaire as the second quarterback in the class.