Welcome to The Dore Report

Some of you know me and Trevor, some of you do not. We host a weekly podcast available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, & wherever else you listen to podcasts. We have an incredible team of writers ready to bring fans the highest quality and most entertaining content available anywhere.

I’ll start off by saying how excited The Dore Report is to be a part of the Rivals publisher network. We cannot wait to take TDR’s Vanderbilt coverage to the next level and build on the incredible foundation Chris Lee and everyone associated with VandySports.com have created.

Hello Commodore Nation, Happy New Year, and welcome to TDR.

I’ll start by introducing myself. My name is Will Byrum (@TheWillByrum). I have been a Vanderbilt fan my entire life, born and raised in Nashville, TN - Old Hickory/Mt. Juliet to be more exact. I have an undergraduate degree in finance and an MBA with a concentration in finance from Tennessee Tech University.

I started hosting The Dore Report podcast in 2020 alongside Billy Derrick, and since then it has been an incredible journey. From interviewing Jerry Stackhouse to Barton Simmons to Clark Lea to Mintzy from Barstool, we have had some entertaining episodes. Eventually Trevor Hulan joined in 2022 and the TDR you know today was born.

Speaking of my current co-host Trevor Hulan (@hcksqtjimduggan), better known as Hacksquat Jim Duggan in the Twitterverse; Trevor will be primarily handling the message boards. In his own words, he was “raised by the boards, molded by them”. Trevor brings an unbridled passion to his Vanderbilt coverage. I GUARANTEE our message boards will be some of the most entertaining and informative in the country.

We also have a great team of writers I mentioned earlier –

Brian Carlson (@TheBACarlson) – Writes incredible previews and recaps throughout every sports season. Truly too good to be working for TDR, he should be writing for the New York Times.

Jacob Scholl – Covers all sports, mainly football with Scholl’s 6 Pack and recruiting/transfer portal coverage.

Blake Fromang (@blakefromang) – Former Vanderbilt offensive lineman and tight end legend, is TDR’s attorney (allegedly) and a recurring guest on the podcast. Blake provides a unique insight into offensive line play and the dynamic of being a student athlete at Vanderbilt.

Alex Kurbegov (@Anchordown0714) – Covers mainly men’s and women’s basketball, providing great recaps and previews. As a current student, Alex adds another unique perspective to TDR’s Vanderbilt coverage.

Jalen Merricks (@jalenmerricks) – The king of Vanderbilt Twitter, Jalen is Jalen. He is in the walls of every opposing SEC fan. Jalen is a former Tennessee WBB manager and provides content for all sports.

Our team at TDR will continue to grow and our coverage will continue to improve. We could not be more excited for this incredible opportunity, and we hope you stick with us through this transition and join us for what the future holds.

VANDY WE TURNT