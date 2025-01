Will Byrum & Trevor Hulan are back to recap and discuss Vanderbilt’s 3 recent games – A 66-63 victory over South Carolina, a 76-75 Victory over Tennessee, and a 103-87 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Will and Trevor also discuss the hotness of head football coaches but mainly focus on the Tennessee game and discuss what it means for not only this season but the future of Vanderbilt basketball.

JOIN US NEXT WEEK FOR A VERY SPECIAL EPISODE 300