Published Feb 19, 2025
Ep. 303: Down with the Sickness, VandyBoys Opening Week
Will Byrum  •  TheDoreReport
Will Byrum & Trevor Hulan are back, powered by grit, DayQuil, and Puffs Plus Lotion, to discuss the start of the season for Vanderbilt baseball. The VandyBoys competed in the MLB Desert Invitational and played a midweek series against Air Force, starting out the year 4-1. Will and Trevor give their thoughts and discuss some key pieces that are missing for the Commodores.

Will and Trevor recap Vanderbilt’s 2 most recent matchups against #1 Auburn and #5 Tennessee. They also discuss the upcoming schedule, current bracketology, and the path to the NCAA tournament for the 2024-25 Vanderbilt Commodores. Also, Mikayla Blakes scored 55 points.

Let’s have ourselves a Wednesday

