NASHVILLE, Tenn .--Vanderbilt's Carter Holton pitched seven innings of two-run ball and RJ Austin and Parker Noland homered, helping Vanderbilt past Georgia, 9-2, at Hawkins Field on Friday.

Holton, a Georgia native, threw 70 strikes out of 99 pitches, striking out 10. His fastball sat between 94-96, His curve was outstanding and his slider--which he had a little trouble controlling at times--was also effective.

The Bulldogs also had trouble with Sam Hliboki, who threw two scoreless innings to finish.

Austin's homer came in the second and tied the game. Vanderbilt added four more in the fifth, with RJ Schreck's three-run double being the biggest blow.

Vanderbilt (21-5, 7-0 Southeastern Conference) scored eight runs--all earned--off starter Jaden Woods, in 5 2/3 innings. Woods struck out five, walked three, hit a man and gave up nine hits.

Noland homered to lead off the sixth, helping to chase the Georgia lefty.

Holton was great early but made one mistake and paid for it early when Will David hammered a change-up over the short wall in left for a two-run home run.

Vandy wasted little time in tying it, with Jack Bulger leading off the second with a single and Austin slamming a towering home run to left.

Vandy broke it open in the fifth. Vastine got a triple with help from a mis-play by Charlie Condon in right and then Enrique Bradfield Jr. and Davis Diaz walked before Schreck lined a bases-clearing double to right. Austin’s sacrifice fly to right scored the inning’s fourth run.

The teams play again on Saturday at 2 Central and on Sunday at 1, weather permitting.