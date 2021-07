Kenzy Paul commits to Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt has added another piece to their defensive backfield in the 2022 class with the Friday night commitment of McCallie School (Tenn.) product Kenzy Paul.

The three-star prospect claims 14 offers and along with Vanderbilt (June 7th), also took an official visit to Duke (June 3rd) last month along with unofficial visits to Cincinnati and Tennessee.

He held other notable offers from the likes of Indiana, Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Missouri, Penn State, and others.