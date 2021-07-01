Versatile DB Miguel Mitchell details his commitment to Vandy

"Just talking with coach Lea and his plans for the future stood out the most. We had our exit meetings for officials this morning and we were just wrapping up the visit and I let him know I'm believing in his vision and that I'm on board."

Mitchell committed to Vanderbilt on Sunday morning after a talk with head coach Clark Lea helped seal the deal.

Oxford (Ala.) safety Miguel Mitchell became Vanderbilt’s latest commitment on Thursday afternoon coming off a weekend official with the Commodores.

After the 6-foot-3, 200-pound prospect gave his verbal pledge to Lea, a sea of excitement poured in from the rest of the Vanderbilt coaching staff.

"They were all in the hallway in a line and about busted my eardrums when I walked out of coach’s office," Mitchell explained with a laugh.

The Oxford, Alabama native also came away impressed with the defensive scheme and what they could do with him.

"Coach (Jesse) Minter, the defensive coordinator, came from Baltimore this past year and has more NFL guys on staff and the NFL type defense they've set is gonna be great once they get the right pieces in there."

"They've told me from film I could play anywhere really from outside linebacker to safety to corner. That's what they said was a plus was that I can be moved around anywhere."

During his time on West End, Mitchell also got to hang out with a fellow Alabama native and Vanderbilt corner Justin Harris and liked the overall vibe he received from the current players.

"The whole team really was a brotherhood and welcoming."

Mitchell has also been communicating with other Vanderbilt commits throughout the recruiting process.

"Talked with Langston (Patterson) Saturday and recent commit Maurice (Edwards) and Dorian (Gates) throughtout the weekend. Me and BJ (Diakite) are good friends as well."

During his junior season, Mitchell tallied 42 tackles, two tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, three interceptions, and 16 pass break-ups.

Mitchell becomes the 11th overall commitment for the Commodores in the 2022 recruiting class and first defensive back pledge.