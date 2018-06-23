Lucas makes return trip to Vanderbilt
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Earlier this spring, Wetumpka (Ala.) defensive tackle target Patrick Lucas took an unofficial visit to Vanderbilt. This past Friday, he was back at West End visiting with the coaching staff during ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news