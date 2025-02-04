Ep. 301: Sooners or Later (feat. Chris Phillips)

Will Byrum and Trevor Hulan are back to talk Vandy hoops and a little bit of baseball. Will and Trevor recap Vanderbilt’s 97-67 loss on the road against the Sooners. They also answer questions from the Rivals premium board. Will and Trevor are joined in segment 2 by Chris Phillips of SEC Unfiltered to talk SEC hoops. Chris gives his thoughts on the conference as a whole, which teams he thinks are overrated, and gives his answer to the question: Will Vanderbilt make the NCAA tournament?

