Byington will be introduced to the media and general public by chancellor Daniel Diermeier and Athletic Director Candice Storey Lee.

Vanderbilt will introduce head coach Mark Byington at 4 p.m. on Thursday at Memorial Gymnasium.

Lee and Byington will speak to the media on the Memorial Gymnasium practice floor after the introduction.

Doors will open to attendees at 3:30 p.m. with entry through Gate 3 of Memorial Gymnasium, located off 25th Avenue. All seating will be general admission and will be located in section F and 2F.

Byington is fresh off of James Madison's round of 32 loss to Duke. The 47-year old coach landed in Nashville on Thursday morning.

The event will be live streamed on the Vanderbilt athletics YouTube channel.