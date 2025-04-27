Numbers Don't Lie: Harris Brings Firepower to 'Dores Offense

Former Washington wing Tyler Harris announced his commitment to Vanderbilt basketball via Instagram on April 27 after entering the transfer portal. The 6-foot-8 Harris put together an impressive 2024-25 season, shooting 49.2% from the field and 49.5% from three-point range, averaging 11.8 PPG. Additionally, Harris averaged five rebounds and one block per game. Harris's ability to be a threat on the glass is almost as needed as his scoring ability for a team that was bullied on the boards during the 2024-25 season.
Harris has proven himself an effective scorer, boasting an efficient field goal percentage (eFG%) of 57.9%. eFG% is an advanced statistic that adjusts a player's field goal percentage to account for the added value of three-pointers compared to two-pointers (in layman's terms, Harris is an incredibly efficient scorer). For context, a good eFG% at the NBA level is considered to be 51% or higher. Harris's 57.9% eFG% is even higher than that of Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown (57.8%), a four-time NBA All-Star widely regarded as an above-average scorer.
eFG% = FG + (0.5 * 3P)/FGA
According to Bart Torvik, Harris also posted an offensive box plus-minus of 2.4 and an overall box plus-minus of 3.2, underlining his status as a highly valuable offensive weapon for the Commodores, who were desperate to find shooters in the portal.
Harris becomes the sixth transfer addition for new head coach Mark Byington this offseason and the third perimeter player alongside Mike James and AK Okereke. Vanderbilt has also added point guard Frankie Collins and big men Jalen Washington and Mason Nicholson.