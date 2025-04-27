Numbers Don't Lie: Harris Brings Firepower to 'Dores Offense

Former Washington wing Tyler Harris announced his commitment to Vanderbilt basketball via Instagram on April 27 after entering the transfer portal. The 6-foot-8 Harris put together an impressive 2024-25 season, shooting 49.2% from the field and 49.5% from three-point range, averaging 11.8 PPG. Additionally, Harris averaged five rebounds and one block per game. Harris's ability to be a threat on the glass is almost as needed as his scoring ability for a team that was bullied on the boards during the 2024-25 season.

Harris has proven himself an effective scorer, boasting an efficient field goal percentage (eFG%) of 57.9%. eFG% is an advanced statistic that adjusts a player's field goal percentage to account for the added value of three-pointers compared to two-pointers (in layman's terms, Harris is an incredibly efficient scorer). For context, a good eFG% at the NBA level is considered to be 51% or higher. Harris's 57.9% eFG% is even higher than that of Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown (57.8%), a four-time NBA All-Star widely regarded as an above-average scorer.

eFG% = FG + (0.5 * 3P)/FGA