Ep. 313: Blue Chip Pod + Roller Coaster Baseball Tycoons

Will Byrum and Trevor Hulan are back to recap an eventful week in Vanderbilt athletics. Will and Trevor open the episode discussing Vanderbilt basketball’s recent transfer portal addition, Tyler Harris, and talk about the current roster composition. Will and Trevor then go on to break down two massive 4 star blue chip commits for Clark Lea and Vanderbilt football. The fellas then go on to recap where draft eligible players have landed, including the first Vanderbilt player drafted since 2021 – Julian Ashby. Unfortunately, the fellas then have to recap a disappointing weekend series in Oxford that saw Vanderbilt put up 4 total runs in the first 2 games before posting 13 on Sunday.

