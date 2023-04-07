Missouri's Matt Garcia lined a single past first off Sam Hliboki that scored Hank Zeisler and Dylan Leach , lifting the Tigers to a 5-4 win over Vanderbilt at Taylor Stadium in Columbia, Mo., on Friday night.

Jack Bulger and RJ Screck both drove in two for Vanderbilt (25-6, 10-1 Southeastern Conference), which had a 13-game winning streak and was the SEC's last unbeaten team in league play.

The Commodores left the bases loaded in the eighth and ninth, then, the Tigers loaded the bases with four consecutive, hard-hit singles with one out, one of which shortstop Jonathan Vastine appeared to have a play on, but over-ran.

Bulger also made a throwing error in the second inning that led to two unearned runs off starter Hunter Owen. who allowed one earned run and struck out seven in five innings.

Missouri (20-10, 4-7) snapped a six-game SEC losing streak and ran its home record to 12-2.

The Tigers, who got a two-run home run from Ty Wilmsmeyer, in the second, out-hit Vanderbilt, 8-6.

The teams close the series at 2 Central on Saturday.