The Tyler Tanner Effect is real, and it charged Vanderbilt to a win vs SEMO

Vanderbilt was able to eek out a close victory against Southeast Missouri on Sunday afternoon, defeating the Redhawks 85-76 in Memorial Gym.

Early on however, this game didn't look particularly close, and it wasn't in favor of the Commodores.

There was 15:06 to play in the first half and SEMO was controlling the game, holding a 10-4 lead that the next possession would become 13-4. Things looked bleak, scary and all too familiar for Commodore fans at this point. Then Tyler Tanner check into the game.

The freshman guard was an immediate impact for the Commodores on both ends of the floor.

First, Tanner got a steal that led to a fast break layup for himself on the other end. The following possession after a steal from AJ Hoggard, Hoggard took a three-pointer and missed, but there was Tyler Tanner to get inside to collect the offensive rebound. This later led to a foul and then an MJ Collins layup right after, cutting SEMO's lead to just four points.

After what was start to the game where Vanderbilt looked sluggish and lacked much cohesion, the Commodores all of a sudden had a noticeable jolt of energy, and Tyler Tanner was the spark plug that gave Vanderbilt that jump.

With less than 10 minutes to play before halftime, Tanner was still out on the floor and his impact continued to be felt. During his final three possessions, Tanner made a jmid-range jumper and then forced a SEMO turnover with a steal that led to a Jason Edwards three-pointer where he was fouled for an and-one .

By the time that Tanner checked out with 9:15 to go in the first half, Vanderbilt now held a 20-19 lead, with Tanner receiving a loud ovation for the Commodores' faithful as he walked his way over to the bench.

In his six minutes on the floor during that stretch, Vanderbilt outscored SEMO 16-6, with Tanner contributing 4 points and 3 steals to the cause.

“He can go man. He’s a defensive menace, you put him out there he’s super quick, he’s super athletic, he’s really smart too.” Vanderbilt guard Tyler Nickel said on Tanner.

"He puts in so much work that you know it’s gonna pay off. Whether that’s how he moves, his IQ; he watches the game, he’s a student of the game, so none of that’s really surprising to be honest.”

Vanderbilt head coach Mark Byington also raved about Tanner's impact, even crediting him for changing the momentum of the game.

"We were a little off and they were making some tough shots and open shots; they were making shots and he came in and I thought that his intensity on defense changed the momentum of the game.” Byington said.

“He’s a guy where you’re sitting there, you’re kind of in a hard game and you’re sitting there with all of these older guys and you went to a freshman to change things.”

The freshman didn't just change things on Sunday afternoon, he did so when the Commodores needed him most. And at a time where Vanderbilt's program could easily defined by the word "change", Tanner looks like someone who could be a difference-maker on West End for years to come.

"He's still so young and learning but he's a very coachable, great person." Byington says. "It's going to be a very fun journey with him".

For someone who Byington touted as the "future of the program" after Monday's win against Maryland Eastern Shore, its safe to say that Tanner is off to a good start at living up to those expectations.