Vanderbilt added some major defensive strength to the roster this week, landing a commitment from Grand Valley State (D2) transfer CB Nyzier Fourqurean on Sunday evening.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound cornerback out of Mentor, OH. sat down with VandySportsDotCom to detail his commitment to the Commodores, revealing what ultimately led to his decision. Fourqurean said it feels great to be committed to Vanderbilt, adding that the two most important factors were the relationships he built with the Commodores' coaching staff and the opportunity.

"Feels great. It's a busy process and to finally say I'm a Commodore is a blessing. The work is just beginning though. There was a lot that went into the decision but the two most important things for me was the relationships and the opportunity." — Nyzier Fourqurean

Fourqurean said that he connected with Vanderbilt assistant coach and defensive backs coach Dan Jackson and some other members of the staff. He added that the connections he built were both meaningful and important.

"The relationships I built with Coach Jackson and the rest of the staff is real meaningful and important. The trust I have in them to develop us as players is huge in this. Also, the trust and belief they have in me means a lot too." — Nyzier Fourqurean

Fourqurean said that another factor that contributed to his commitment was the opportunity as he is eager to play somewhere he can make an immediate impact at his position. He also said that knowing there was competition for the spot was big for him.

"I feel like we're going to shock the world this year. And when it comes to opportunity, that was also big because I knew I wanted to go somewhere I could make an immediate impact at my position. Nothing is guaranteed but knowing there is competition for the spot was big for me." — Nyzier Fourqurean

Fourqurean said that he visited West End this past weekend from Friday through Sunday. He said what stood out most about Vanderbilt was the relationships and the staff's transparency. The defensive standout said that during his recent trip to West End, it was very welcoming and felt like home right away.



"I visited this past weekend, Friday through Sunday. Like I said, relationships, and how transparent and real they kept everything stood out a lot to me. I also met a few players and everything was welcoming, so it felt like home right away." — Nyzier Fourqurean

During his visit to West End, Fourqurean said that he connected a lot with Vanderbilt cornerback Jaylen Mahoney and is eager to show what he did at the D2 level is going to translate to SEC play. Fourqurean added that he's excited to get on the field and get busy with the Commodores next month.