Analysis of Vanderbilt's offense in its 45-28 loss to Kentucky.

What went right

Vanderbilt's freshmen have really given it something, London Humphreys looks every part of a of Vanderbilt's number two receiver and has shown flashes of being more than just a deep threat.

Freshman running back Sedrick Alexander also made an impact with a 7-yard touchdown run late in the first half that gave Vanderbilt some life.

Vanderbilt's resiliency was also noteworthy, as it rattled off 13-straight points to keep itself in the game.

What went wrong

Vanderbilt continued to make the same mistakes that it has through its first four games.

The Commodores slow start was driven by poor offensive line play early, in the pass and the run game. That's particularly been a factor hampering Vanderbilt from embracing an identity as a team that can really air it out and compete with high-powered groups.

What also hampered that was AJ Swann's poor decision making at times, one of those poor decisions resulted in a Maxwell Hariston pick six that put Kentucky up 14-0. Another one came on a third-quarter interception that feels like it sealed the Commodores' fate.

That decision making combined with Vanderbilt's offensive line is perhaps the biggest thing hampering it.

Vanderbilt star receiver Will Sheppard was also largely bottled up and made some uncharacteristic mistakes on Saturday. Those mistakes have become more and more consistent, leaving some questions.

That's not to mention its run game, the Commodores ran for just 97 yards on Saturday with an average of 3.6 yards per carry.

An offense that makes poor decisions, struggles to run and has poor offensive line play often struggles to win. That's what Vanderbilt had on Saturday.

What's even worse is when an offense with those characteristics turns the ball over and shoots itself in the foot with penalties.

It's difficult to win that way to say the least.

Offensive MVP: Ummm, well. Maybe Kam Johnson.

Vanderbilt didn't have a whole lot of candidates for offensive MVP, Alexander scored a touchdown and Humphreys flashed but Alexander ran for just 37 yards and Humphreys caught just three balls for 33 yards.

Gamarion Carter was Vanderbilt's leading receiver, although most of his receptions came in garbage time.

Kam Johnson ultimately receives the award due to his late touchdown and catch before that, but those also occurred in garbage time. Johnson has showed flashes of being a focal point of Vanderbilt's future at tight end.

Vanderbilt didn't have a standout player on offense, which says something. It doesn't say that the Commodores are balanced, either.

Grade: F

Vanderbilt's offense wasn't good enough on Saturday, it made the same mistakes it has all along and didn't produce anywhere near enough to win this one.

In fact, its 28 points were essentially cancelled out by the 21 points it was responsible for because of turnovers.



