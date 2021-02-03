Here's a preview of Oklahoma State, which Vanderbilt will play on the road in March.

Infielder Hueston Morrill is a preseason first-team All-Big 12 pick. (Oklahoma State athletics)

2020 record/RPI: 13-5 / 9 2019 record/RPI: 40-21 (14-9 Big 12) / 6 Coach: Josh Holliday (8 seasons, all at OSU, 271-153-1) Rank in preseason polls: 17 (CB), 20 (D1) Rank in Big 12 preseason forecasts: 4th (coaches), 5th (D1 Baseball) Last NCAA tournament appearance: 2019 (Lost 2-1 in Lubbock Super Regional)

2020 recap/2021 outlook

Former Vanderbilt assistant Josh Holliday has been successful at his alma mater, missing the NCAA tournament just once (his first year, 2012), going to three super regionals and one College World Series while winning one Big 12 title (2014). OSU entered 2020 coming off another excellent season in which it earned the No. 9 national seed in the 2019 NCAA tournament. The Cowboys won the Stillwater Regional, then, fell a game short of the College World Series with an 8-6 loss to Texas Tech in Game 3 of a super regional. OSU ended last year with five straight wins (three against BYU, two vs. St. Louis) before the Covid-19 pandemic ended the season. The Cowboys enter this season with a 46-man roster. The only significant players Oklahoma State lost were infielder Kaden Polcovich (picked 78th overall by Seattle in the 2020 MLB Draft) and closer Ben Leeper (signed as an un-drafted free agent with the Cubs). OSU appears to be a regional-caliber team again, and a possible title contender in a hyper-competitive Big 12.

Oklahoma State lineup and key reserves Pos Player, Cl. (B/T C Max Hewitt, Sr. (L/R) .410/479/525, 0 HR, 10 RBI Hit .303/.472/.348 with 1 HR, 9 RBI in 66 ABs in 2019 Canadian JUCO; utility player who hadn't caught much before last season. Preseason first-team All-Big 12 1B Alix Garcia, Sr. (R/R) .250/.370/.324, 1 HR, 8 RBI, 1-1 SB Hit .294/388/.485 with 8 HR, 25 RBI in 163 ABs in '19 Good defender at first. 2B Hueston Morrill, So. (R/R) .258/.383/.470, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 6-7 SB Hit .282/.390/.386 with 2 HR, 20 RBI in 220 ABs in '19 Preseason first-team All-Big 12 3B Christian Encarnacion-Strand, So. (R/R) .410, 33 HR in 81 JUCO games JUCO 1st team All-American; lots of power and Ks. SS Matt Golda, Jr. (R/R) .318/.404/.477, 1 HR, 9 RBI, 3-3 SB at Kentucky Good defender who could fit at second also. LF Carson McCusker, Sr. (R/R) .235/.322/.451, 2 HR, 10 RBI, 1-1 SB Hit .311/383/.520 with 6 HR, 40 RBI in 196 ABs in '19 6-foot-8, 250-pound left fielder with lots of pop. CF Caeden Trenkle, Fr. (L/R) .333/.387/.623, 3 HR, 16 RBI, 3-4 SB Scrappy player who led the NCAA with four triples last year. RF Cade Cabbiness, Sr. (L/R) .281/.317/.456, 2 HR, 12 RBI Hit .234/.307/.406 with 8 HR, 27 RBIs in 197 ABs in '19 Lots of pop in his bat when he connects; excellent RF with a great arm. DH Jake Thompson, Jr. (L/R) .426/.354/.465, 0 HR, 15 RBI Fourth college stop; redshirted at Kentucky in 2019. Res Noah Sifrit, Jr. (L/L) .279/.439/.372, 0 HR, 3 RBI, 3-4 SB Hit .265/.405/.353 with 0 HR, 3 RBI in 34 ABs in '19 Fast athlete who may DH some and can bunt; may also pitch. Res Brock Mathis, Jr. (R/R) .310/.371/.655, 3 HR, 10 RBI, 2-2 SB Serves as OSU's backup catcher; has power and can DH some. Res Nolan McLean, Fr. (R/R) Should be the right-handed DH; has a lot of pop in his bat.

The Cowboys return most of a lineup that averaged 7.9 runs last season. It's a physically-impressive bunch loaded with experience, and players who clubbed 22 of OSU's 24 homers last year return. Much of that is headlined by a returning outfield of Carson McCusker, Carden Trinkle and Cade Cabbinness. But newcomers Christian Encarnacion-Strand (third base) and DH Nolan McLean should help there, too, and the Cowboys might also find some pop from guys like two-way player Justin Campbell (who doesn't have an obvious role) and Jake Thompson, who had a good fall and is battling with McLean for the DH role. Middle infielder Hueston Morrill hit a pair of homers last year, too, but is more of a singles and doubles hitter and should hit leadoff. Catcher Max Hewitt should provide a high on-base average, too, and walked (seven times) more than he struck out (five) last season. OSU's infield defense should be terrific. Kentucky transfer Matt Golda is good enough that he may push Morrill, an all-conference shortstop, to second. Encarnacion-Strand was a JUCO Gold Glove winner, while Hewitt (who didn't catch collegiately until last year) and first baseman Alix Garcia are also good defenders.

Oklahoma State rotation and key bullpen arms Role Player, Cl. (B/T) SP1 Parker Scott, Jr. (L/L) 3-1, 2.16 ERA, 25 IP, 31 K, 5 BB 3-1, 2.18 ERA, 45.1 IP, 51 K, 14 BB in '19 Slightly-built but is a fifth-year strike-thrower who knows how to pitch. SP2 Bryce Osmond, Fr. (R/R) 1-1, 5.06 ERA, 16 IP, 19 K, 13 BB Best pro pitching prospect on the roster; started '20 as Friday night guy. SP3 Justin Wrobleski, So. (L/L) 2-2, 2.89 ERA, 18.2 IP, 29 K at State College of Florida Talented lefty who started at Clemson before going JUCO; good fastball/slider combo. CL Zach Cable, Jr. (R/R) 0-1, 5.14 ERA, 7 IP, 11 K, 4 BB Throws upper-90s and had a good summer in 2020. RP C.J. Varela, Sr. (R/R) 3-0, 1.17 ERA, 15.1 IP, 15 K, 5 BB 0-0, 6.38 ERA, 24 IP, 24 K, 18 BB in '19 RP Brett Standlee, So. (R/R) 1-0, 1 SV, 1.83 ERA, 19.2 IP, 17 K, 4 BB 3-2, 1 SV, 4.46 ERA, 72.2 IP, 55 K, 23 BB in '19 Veteran who has started in the past. RP Eric Walker, Jr. (R/R) 5-4, 5.47 ERA at LSU in 2019 LSU transfer isn't overpowering, but throws strikes and knows how to pitch. RP Nolan McLean, Fr. (R/R) Spent the fall as a QB on the football team; didn't pitch in the fall. RP Colton Bowman, Fr. (R/L) 1-0, 6.00 ERA, 6 IP, 6 K, 2 BB Another pro prospect who'll see important innings.