Noland is Vanderbilt's fourth player to enter the portal but is the first that could be considered an every day player.

Vanderbilt starting first baseman Parker Noland has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

The Knoxville native finished his Vanderbilt career with a career .269 average, .351 OPS and .423 slugging percentage.

Noland hit 22 home runs in his Vanderbilt career and knocked in 119 runs. Nine of those homers and 39 of those RBIs came in 2023, which was Noland's senior season. Those nine homers accounted for the second highest count on Vanderbilt's roster.

The 6-foot-1 senior appeared in 61 of Vanderbilt's 62 games throughout his final campaign.

Noland leaves a significant hole at first base and in the middle of Vanderbilt's lineup, especially with Vanderbilt likely losing RJ Schreck and Enrique Bradfield JR. That's three of its five leaders in home runs and arguably its three best left-handed bats.

The first baseman's departure wasn't shocking but is significant as Vanderbilt looks to reach Omaha in 2024 after two consecutive regional exits.