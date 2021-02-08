Following a heartbreaking 73-70 loss at Georgia on Saturday, Vanderbilt returns home to Memorial Gymnasium on Tuesday for a Southeastern Conference matchup with Auburn.

Vanderbilt finally got over the hump two weeks ago, winning an SEC game with a 93-81 victory over South Carolina. The Commodores had momentum on their side from that game and were heading to Texas A&M looking to make it back-to-back wins – only for the contest to be postponed due to COVID-19 related issues within the Aggies' program. Fast forward three days later, VU traveled to Georgia on Saturday carrying their same momentum and put together a nice performance, but ultimately dropped a 73-70 heartbreaker to the Bulldogs.

After taking a couple of days to process that setback, the 'Dores are set to return to action – and on their home court – Tuesday, as they welcome an up-and-down Auburn team into Nashville. The Tigers, who are 5-point favorites according to KenPom, have lost three straight, with the latest being an 86-84 overtime loss vs. Ole Miss on Saturday.

In its loss to Ole Miss, Auburn led by six at 40-34 at halftime but allowed the Rebels to outscore them in the second half, force OT and then wasn't able to hold on in the extra frame. The Tigers had five different players finish in double figures, led by 16 points apiece from Devan Cambridge, Allen Flanigan and Jaylin Williams. The team shot 47.6% from the field, 41.4% from 3-point range and 66.7% from the free-throw line.

Cambridge, Flanigan and Williams are a consistent trio for Auburn, as they average 8.8, 14.1 and 11.3 points per game, respectively. Alongside them, Sharife Cooper is the leader of the team – averaging 20.3 points and 8.8 assists each outing – while big-man JT Thor averages 9.0 points and 4.4 rebounds and Jamal Johnson adds 8.6 points.

The Tigers are averaging 79.1 points per game on 45.3% shooting, while allowing their opponents to score 76.2 points and shoot 43.5%. Auburn commits 16.4 turnovers each night and forces its opponents into 14.3.

Vanderbilt has lost three straight against Auburn, with its last win in the series coming on January 4, 2017 – an 80-61 win at Memorial Gymnasium. Matthew Fisher-Davis dropped 33 points on 11 of 20 shooting from the field and 7 of 14 from 3-point range to lead the Commodores in the victory.

– Tyler Mansfield covers Vanderbilt basketball for VandySports.com. You can follow him on Twitter @RivalsMansfield. –