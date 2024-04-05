"My favorite thing was how invested they were into me the whole time," Howard noted of his recent Vanderbilt visit. "Felt really comfortable around everyone. I didn’t feel like a regular recruit. They were treating me as one of their own."

After a recent spring practice visit to Vanderbilt, Bartlett (Tenn.) linebacker Austin Howard has committed to the Commodores.

Howard has been talking the most with Vanderbilt linebackers coach Nick Lezynski throughout his recruiting process.

He also got to spent a lot of time with head coach Clark Lea throughout the duration of his recent spring practice trip.

"Coach Lea talked to me a lot through their practice and how they run things," Howard noted. "They are really precise on everything they do and really break it down on the teaching side of coaching."

At 6-foot-3, 225-pounds, Howard was all over the field for his Bartlett team during his junior season, compiling some eye-popping stats in the process - 83 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, four forced fumbles, one interception, and three blocked field goals.

Vanderbilt sees him as a perfect fit within their defensive scheme.

"(They like) how versatile and athletic I am," Howard noted. "They see me playing hybrid inside and outside linebacker especially with me being comfortably edge rushing."

Howard becomes the second commitment for Vanderbilt in the 2025 class, joining McCallie (Tenn.) safety Carson Lawrence, who has been committed to the Commodores since June.