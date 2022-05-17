Three-star QB Reese Mooney backs off his Vanderbilt commitment

After multiple visits to West End, the Denham Springs (La.) product originally committed to Vanderbilt back on November 21st over the likes of Nebraska, Georgia Tech, Houston, and others.

On Tuesday night, Vanderbilt's longtime quarterback commitment in the 2023 class Reese Mooney announced his decision to back off his verbal pledge to the Commodores.

Along with Mooney, Vanderbilt was looking to add a second quarterback to the 2023 class, but lost out on in-state signal-callers Kenny Minchey to Pitt and Marcell Reed to Ole Miss.

Mooney was scheduled to take an official visit to Vanderbilt the weekend of June 10th, it's unclear if that visit will still take place.

The three-star prospect is the second decommitment for the Commodores in this year's class, joining Independence (Va.) tight end Julien Randolph, who reopened his recruiting process back on May 5th.

Vanderbilt's 2023 recruiting class now has four total commitments and is currently ranked 44th nationally, according to Rivals.com.