TE Julien Randolph steps away from Vanderbilt commitment

Vanderbilt's recruiting momentum hit a slight speed bump on Tuesday night as Independence (Va.) tight end Julien Randolph announces he would back away from his commitment to the Commodores and reopen his recruiting process.

The three-star visited Vanderbilt's campus back on March 26th, receiving an offer during his visit and committed to the Commodores shortly afterwards on April 5th.

He chose the Commodores over the likes of Coastal Carolina, Army, Air Force, and others.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound prospect is the first decommitment for the Commodores in their 2023 class, which now stands at five total commitments and currently ranked No. 37 nationally.