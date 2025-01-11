Tigers Start Hot, Dores Lose Second In a Row

A tale of two halves but not enough from the Commodores to overcome an early Missouri lead. The Tigers came out more focused and with more energy, starting the game 5 for 5 from the field and rocketing out to a 14-2 lead. Missouri was able to stifle multiple Vanderbilt runs, ultimately the Tigers secured a 75-66 victory due to some key buckets from Caleb Grill and Tamar Bates down the stretch. Jason Edwards led the way for the Commodores with 20 points, Mark Mitchell led the Tigers with 19.

Jan 11, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores forward Devin McGlockton (99) and Missouri Tigers guard Mark Mitchell (25) scramble for a loose ball during the second half at Mizzou Arena. (Photo by © Denny Medley-Imagn Images)

Overview

Vanderbilt and Missouri came into this matchup both firmly on the early season bubble. According to Joe Lundardi’s latest Bracketology, both were in the “Last Four In” category. While no decisions are made by the committee in January, and this would certainly not be flashed as a “key victory” or “key loss” for either team on selection Sunday, this is the type of game that defines your season's story. It can set you on a path toward legitimate bubble conversations or set you down a path of postseason irrelevance. Both Missouri and Vanderbilt came into the 2024-25 season with much improved rosters, largely upgraded through the transfer portal. In a stacked SEC, games like this are key for 2 teams coming off down seasons, hoping to build momentum. Both had success in non-conference play, Missouri securing a win over #1 Kansas, and both teams started SEC play 1-1.

1st Half

Missouri started hot and Vanderbilt started cold. One for one, two for two, three for three, four for four, five for five. Missouri started the game five for five from the field and opened up a 14-2 lead in the first 3 minutes. From that point on, Vanderbilt was playing catch up. Missouri's Anthony Robinson II and Mark Mitchell had their way in the first half, with 2:40 remaining, Missouri had a 39-22 lead. Vanderbilt made a late run tightening the deficit to single digits before the break. Vanderbilt went into halftime down 41-32.

2nd Half

After two Grant Huffman free throws early in the second half, cutting the lead to 7, Missouri seemed to settle down a bit, extending the lead to 47-34 with 16:56 left before a Mark Byington timeout. Vanderbilt came out of the timeout and the offense finally found some rhythm. A Jaylen Carey 3-pointer at the 12:44 mark cut the Missouri lead to just three, 49-46. Well timed offense from Missouri and missed opportunities from the Commodores were the stories of the game. After that made three, Missouri answered with one of their own from Caleb Grill, off an offensive rebound from Josh Gray. Vanderbilt continued to make multiple runs with scoring from Jason Edwards and MJ Collins Jr, cutting the lead to just 1 point with under 6 minutes remaining, 61-60. Poorly timed turnovers, key Missouri made shots, and overall stagnant offense resulted in Missouri pulling away late. Vanderbilt ended up losing 75-66 after Caleb Grill and Mark Mitchell iced the game for Missouri.

Takeaways

A tough loss for Mark Byington and the Commodores in a winnable SEC road game. There are not many of those on the schedule. Vanderbilt came out slow, Missouri came out hot, ultimately it was too much of a hole early on the road for the Dores to overcome. Vanderbilt is struggling to find consistent offense now that teams aren’t turning the ball over at such a high rate. This offense lived on transition buckets, those just aren’t readily available with any consistency in conference play. Vanderbilt is going to struggle until they can figure out half court offense, throughout this Missouri game there were too many stagnant possessions resulting in bad shots. Vanderbilt had 3 shot clock violations in the first half alone! Missouri mixed up the defensive looks, throwing a mix of man and zone at Vanderbilt. The lack of experience playing together definitely showed. Only three games into SEC play, we knew struggles were coming for the brand new roster. The success in non-conference play, paired with the SEC opener win against LSU, moved the goalposts for a lot of Vanderbilt fans. Just remember this roster has 11 new scholarship players, a first year head coach, and a bright future ahead. Don’t hit the panic button, this team is much improved from last year.

Stats

(Photo by The Dore Report)