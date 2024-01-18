A double-double by Khamil Pierre supported Vanderbilt in the win over Auburn, 53-50.

Vanderbilt had quite a difficult time getting anything to fall. It scored its first bucket after 5:29 into the contest.

Khamil Pierre got her team going, which transitioned into a 6-0 run for Vanderbilt.

The Commodores defense also held the Tigers scoreless for the last 4:55 of the first quarter, but Auburn had the advantage after 10 minutes, 9-6.

Vanderbilt finally found its first lead of the game midway into the second quarter.

The rest of the second quarter consisted of back and forth buckets, with no team being able to get a real lead.

A layup by Auburn gave it the advantage heading into halftime and Vanderbilt found itself down one, 23-22.

Vanderbilt gained some separation to start the third quarter. After finding a five point lead, it disappeared after an Auburn run, and the game went back to trading baskets.

Both sides then went on a cold spell. Auburn went on a 3:23 drought and Vanderbilt didn't have luck for 3:41. The Commodores were down at the end of the third quarter, 41-40.

The game remained close, but the last three minutes were crucial.

With 2:45 left, Pierre hit a free throw to tie it at 48.

Auburn quickly scored, but Pierre was right back at the free throw line where she tied it at 50.

Pierre became the go-to and Shea Ralph drew up a play designed for her. She got the layup to go and Vanderbilt led by 2 with 33.6 seconds left.

Auburn held the ball as long as it could, and despite missing the shot, Taylen Collins grabbed the rebound and was fouled.

Auburn's Collins missed the first and a lane violation was called on the second.

Vanderbilt called a timeout and had the ball along the sideline. On an attempt to inbound, it was hit off a Vanderbilt player, giving Auburn another chance to score with 4.6 seconds left.

On Auburn's final attempt, Pierre came up with a steal and was fouled with 2.1 seconds left. She made one out of her two attempts. Auburn's one last heave to tie the game was left short.

Vanderbilt came up with an important win in one of its most physical games of the year and downed Auburn, 53-50.

Khamil Pierre led all scorers with 17 points and 10 rebounds.