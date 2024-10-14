Vanderbilt extends Shea Ralph entering her fourth season

Vanderbilt has announced that it is extending Shea Ralph's contract heading into her fourth season with the Commodores. “I am honored to have the opportunity to continue to lead and serve our women’s basketball program here at Vanderbilt University,” said Ralph. “It has been an incredibly fun and inspiring three seasons of growth as we march towards our ultimate vision of a sustained championship culture on and off the court." This past season, the head coach took her team to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in over a decade. The Commodores also recorded 23 wins, the most since the 2012-13 season.

Shea Ralph is entering her fourth season as Vanderbilt's head coach. (Vanderbilt athletics)

“I look forward to continuing this journey with Shea Ralph,” Athletic Director Candice Storey Lee stated. "As an athlete and rising star in the coaching ranks, Shea helped shape the tremendous growth of women’s basketball now evident across the country. At Vanderbilt, we see that passion every day in her commitment to creating a winning culture, and teaching and mentoring young women on and off the court. She shares our desire to compete at the very highest level, and we are excited about our future.”

Successes under Ralph Ralph has found a lot of success during her first three seasons at the helm. She's recorded 51 wins, the third most by any Vanderbilt head coach through their first three seasons. The head coach has also helped many of her players earn honors. Five players have earned All-SEC honors and four freshman have received SEC Freshman of the Week a total of 10 different times. Last season, Khamil Pierre was awarded that recognition five times. Off the court, Ralph's players have been recognized in the classroom. Vanderbilt has had 17 selections to the SEC Academic Team and 12 of them have been named to the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll.