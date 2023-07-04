Vanderbilt continues to add talent at wide receiver, picking up a July 4th commitment from Houston (Tex.) Lamar playmaker Tristen Brown on Tuesday.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound prospect picked up his Vanderbilt offer back on March 27th and took an official visit with the Commodores the weekend of June 16th. He also took a summer official with Utah.

Northwestern, Texas Tech, Washington State, North Texas, Louisiana, Tulsa, and Rice were some of his other notable offers.

During his junior season, Brown hauled in 35 catches for 988 yards and 14 receiving touchdowns. He also tallied 1,414 all-purpose yards and 17 total touchdowns while averaging 28.2 yards per catch.

Brown becomes the 19th total commitment for Vanderbilt in their 2024 recruiting class. He is now the fourth wide receiver pledge, joining a trio of high three-stars in Markeis Barrett, Dorian Williams, and Joseph McVay.