Vanderbilt added another big piece to their offense in the 2019 recruiting class on Thursday when Ben Davis (Ind.) running back Delbert Mimms announced his commitment on Twitter.

The Commodores were the first power five program to extend an offer to the 5-foot-11, 205-pound prospect during an unofficial visit back in March. He returned to West End for another visit back on June 23rd before the dead period began.

Mimms chose Vanderbilt over a final five that also included Kentucky, Louisville, Washington State, and Miami (Oh.).

He becomes the 12th commitment for the Commodores and the second running pledge in the 2019 class, joining JR Tran-Reno out of Briarwood Christian (Ala.).