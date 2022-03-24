Vandy lands DL transfer Myles Cecil

Vanderbilt added a significant piece to their roster on Thursday with the commitment of Cal Poly defensive lineman Myles Cecil.

The 6-foot-3, 285-pound talent earned All-Big Sky, Third-Team honors this past season after tallying 43 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks.

Syracuse, Virginia Tech, and Memphis were other schools in consideration for Cecil.

The Pasadena, California native picked his offer from Vanderbilt back on February 2nd.

Back in February, Cecil told VandySports.com that he had a certain criteria he was looking for at his next destination.

"A chance to help contribute to winning games and a coach that can develop my skills," he noted. "Also looking for a chance to keep my name on the scouting boards with hopes of going pro."

For Vanderbilt defensive line coach Larry Black, there was a lot to like about Cecil's overall skill set and the veteran leadership he could bring to the Commodores.

"Speed, open field tackling, run stopping, relentless effort, strong hands, and blow delivery."

Cecil is the fourth transfer commitment for Vanderbilt, joining Clemson linebacker Kane Patterson, UConn cornerback Jeremy Lucien, and Florida Atlantic punter Matthew Hayball.

Cecil will enroll at Vanderbilt in June and will have one year of eligibility remaining.