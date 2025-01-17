When

Saturday, January 18 2:30 PM CST didn’t think we were allowed to play them or Kentucky anytime but Tuesday nights

Where

Memorial Gym If you sold your ticket to someone in Orange, I hope every time you get fast food fries they are cold and unsalted.

TV/Streaming

SECN/ESPN App

Radio

102.5 FM Locally SiriusXM 382 for Vandy Broadcast

Rankings

The V**s enter the game ranked 6th in the AP Poll Kenpom has Vanderbilt at 54 while UTjr is 5th. The all valuable NET rankings have Rick Barne’s squad 4th, while Vandy is 42nd

Spread

Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler (5) gestures to fans after hitting a 3-point shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (Photo by (AP Photo/Wade Payne))

How We Got Here

The school out east enters Memorial Gym on Saturday afternoon 16-1 on the season, with the sole loss coming at Florida a week ago in a game Tennessee fell behind early and never had a chance to even make competitive. Aside from that game, this Tennessee team has looked as close to flawless as you can, with Auburn probably being the only team in the country better than them at the moment. Their most recent game was at home Wednesday night against Georgia, a 74-56 victory. It was great to see Vanderbilt tough a game out Wednesday night, in their last second win at home against South Carolina, even if the Commodores never should have been in that position to begin with. Devin McGlockton secured an offensive rebound and got the putback with the foul to secure the win with .6 seconds left on Wednesday, netting the Commodore their 2nd SEC win and 14th victory of the season.

What to Expect

This is a national champion caliber team that has been assembled east of Nashville in the mountains. After losing leading scorer and overall best player Dalton Knecht to the Los Angeles Lakers, the V**s landed highly touted transfer, and Nashville native, Chaz Lanier. Lanier has been the leading scorer of this team, averaging 18 points a game on 42% shooting. As is common with a Rick Barnes led team, this squad gets after it defensively and makes it their identity. For Vanderbilt to have success in this game they will have to get out in transition early and often and take advantage of the pace when they can get it. I know at this point I am going to sound like a broken record, but if Vanderbilt can’t hit the shots they are given, this offense can go nowhere. The Dores shot 4-21 from 3 on Wednesday night, and that kind of shooting effort will get Vandy run out of the gym Saturday. If Vandy can create turnovers, not fall behind double digits early, and actually knock down shots, look for an upset Saturday afternoon on West End

Chef Miller's Prediction