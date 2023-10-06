Edwards chose the Commodores among a Top 4 that also included Iowa State, Houston, and TCU.

Vanderbilt added a commitment on Friday from one of their top remaining priority targets in Wagoner (Okla.) athlete Witt Edwards .

The 6-foot-6, 210-pound prospect originally received his Vanderbilt offer back on March 1st and took June officials with the Commodores, Iowa State, and Houston.

Edwards is a talented two-way athlete that plays numerous positions for his high school squad, including tight end, wide receiver, linebacker, and defensive end.

For Vanderbilt, Edwards will likely project as either a defensive end or tight end.

Other notable offers for the three-star prospect included TCU, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Kansas, and Tennessee.

After two September decommitments from three-star defensive lineman Martreece Dillard and three-star wide receiver Dorian Williams, Edwards now becomes the 20th overall commitment for the Commodores in the 2024 recruiting class.