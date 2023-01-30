Outside of that, I learned the most life lessons during the other parts of the visit, which is something I am extremely grateful. I wouldn’t have imagined myself ever at an SEC school, let alone learning their culture and how the school processes.”

“Man, it was awesome. Vanderbilt is a really great place to be, you know. I learned a lot. I’d say the position meetings stood out to me the most because of all the energy and excitement it brought just learning more football,” said Madu.

Samuel Madu continues to add offers during his recruitment, but the 2024 Bronx corner made his first trip to the Music City this past weekend for Vanderbilt’s junior day. The 6-foot-1 and 170-corner talks about his first trip to West End.

Samuel Madu bonded well with the Vanderbilt coaching staff, and he met with Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea.

“I thought the coaching staff was awesome. They are extremely fun and nice people to be around. What I love the most was that almost every coach made sure they got to talk to all of the recruits and acknowledge them. I think that means a lot with just being noticed, you know,” said Madu.

“To add on to that, I think Coach Lea is a man with a plan. He speaks with very high intelligence and seems like someone you can talk to about things outside of football. He is an extremely funny guy also.”

Vanderbilt also talked about their new facilities that are on the way, and Madu was impressed.

“They did talk about the new facilities. I thought it was a great plan. It is always good getting an improve environment, but Vanderbilt is truly a beautiful school alone though,” said Madu.

Since we last talked to Madu, he added offers from Minnesota, Purdue, and Penn State. The Bronx corner talks about his future visit plans.

“I haven’t decided yet, but I look forward to checking out Nashville again. I truly had an amazing time. Vanderbilt is a very happy place to be,” said Madu.