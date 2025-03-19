Ep. 307: Commodore Nation, Let's Dance

Will Byrum and Trevor Hulan are back for a beefy episode 307. Will and Trevor start out the episode by recapping Vanderbilt baseball’s first SEC series of the year and discussing if college baseball has passed legendary head coach Tim Corbin by. Will and Trevor then break down Vanderbilt’s first round matchup against Saint Mary’s in the NCAA tournament. Will and Trevor give their scouting report, 3 keys to the game, and their predictions. Will and Trevor then go on to break down the field of 68 as a whole, giving their first round upset predictions, final four, and champions. Let’s have ourselves a Wednesday and let’s dance