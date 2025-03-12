Vanderbilt Bounced in Round 1 of SEC Tournament

The Vanderbilt Commodores did not close out the season on a high note, losing to Texas 79-72 in the first round of the SEC tournament, and losing 3 straight games to less than top tier competition going back to the regular season. While Vanderbilt is likely still in the field of 68, the team has certainly done everything in their power to play themselves out of the tournament. Jason Edwards led the Commodores in scoring with 20 points. Tramon Mark and SEC Freshman of the Year Tre Johnson both scored 19 points for Texas. 0 points and 0 rebounds from Commodore big man Jaylen Carey in only 12 minutes of game action.

Vanderbilt started out the game up 7-3 after 2 made Chris Manon free throws. It was all downhill from there. Texas took the lead 9-7 on an Arthur Kaluma dunk and never looked back. Neither team shot well in the first half, at one point Vanderbilt was shooting 15% from the field and 0-7 from behind the arc, but Texas played with more energy and urgency. Unlike the first matchup, the Commodores were unable to take advantage of the offensive glass. Vanderbilt trailed by 15 at halftime, 41-26.

Vanderbilt eventually made a run in the second half, but it was a case of too little, too late. While the Commodores’ energy was better in the second half, the shots still weren’t falling. Texas maintained a double-digit lead, ballooning out to 18 points with around 8 minutes left.

Texas led 70-55 with 4:36 remaining and went into a shell a bit too early. Vanderbilt picked up the defensive intensity, hit a few shots, and were able to cut the lead to 7 points with 1:34 remaining, 72-65. That was as close as Vanderbilt got. The Dores were unable to get clean looks at 3-point jumpers, and Texas did a good job of taking care of the ball and knocking down enough free throws. Vanderbilt continued to foul as the game progressed, but it wasn’t enough.

12-seed Vanderbilt falls to the 13-seed Texas Longhorns 79-72. A very disappointing showing from a team that is capable of much more. This certainly doesn’t make the wait until selection Sunday any easier, but the Commodores should still be in as a 10/11 seed depending on how the rest of the conference tournaments play out. Me and Trevor REALLY hope we don’t have to protest outside of NCAA headquarters if the Commodores don’t get in, especially after that performance.