It’s not common for a prospect to go from zero to nine offers in a 24-hour period, but that is exactly what happened in the recruitment of Buford defensive lineman Martreece Dillard Jr. One of those offers came from the Commodores, and the 6-foot-5 and 260-pound defensive lineman plans to visit West End later this week.

“When I got the offers, I immediately had to just praise God because it was definitely a blessing from above. You have 3, 4 and 5-stars that don’t pick up nine offers in 24 hours,” said Dillard.

“So, it definitely wasn’t expected to go that way. I was shocked at every single offer. Each offer I received I had to tell myself to always stay humble and never lose the grind that got me here.”

Vanderbilt offered the Georgia defensive lineman, and he has developed a good relationship with Vanderbilt defensive line coach Larry Black.

“I received a visit from Coach Black this past Thursday and was offered a scholarship to Vanderbilt. I also had a conversation with the rest of the coaches yesterday by FaceTime,” said Dillard.

“Vanderbilt’s coaches have been very welcoming. Coach Black follows up with me each day and makes it feel like I’m part of the family already. Also, I like the fact that it’s close to home and allows me to compete in the SEC. The major thing that stands out is Vanderbilt and Coach Black were the first school to show interest in me and send out the invite before I picked up nine offers and four SEC offers.”

Dillard explains what Vanderbilt’s coaches like about his skill set and what he brings as a student-athlete.

“Me and the coaches had a discussion yesterday over the phone. They said they watched my film and workout videos. What they liked about it was that they see my hard work and consistency,” said Dillard.

“They see me trying to get better. I’m working each and everyday on something to help me perfect my craft in football. They also like my size and length. God has blessed me to be 6’5 with a 6’11 wingspan.”

Martreece Dillard Jr. will be making his first trip to Vanderbilt this weekend. In fact, the big defensive lineman will be making his first ever college trip.

“I’m looking forward to seeing good hospitality and making sure this place feels like home away from home. Since this my first college visit, I would love for it to be an exciting experience. Buford High School has definitely set a standard in my mind for a well-structured program. So, I definitely want to see how Vanderbilt program is structured,” said Dillard.

“I have an invitation to visit the University of Kentucky, but I received that after I was already registered for the Vanderbilt Junior day, which is on the 28th as well. So, I’ll have to wait until the spring to visit the other schools since the dead period is coming back up.”

In addition to the Commodores, Dillard holds offers from Michigan, Florida, Mississippi State, Duke, Auburn, East Carolina, Indiana, and Cincinnati.