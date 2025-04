Will Byrum and Trevor Hulan are back with former Vanderbilt offensive lineman and TDR’s alleged attorney Blake Fromang to preview Vanderbilt football’s 2025 spring game. Will and Trevor give their 3 goals for the game, players to watch, and tailgate info – join us in Lot 2 this Saturday!

Will, Trevor, and Blake also discuss recent basketball transfer portal activity, new acquisitions, and Vanderbilt’s weekend sweep of the Florida Gators in Gainesville.

Let’s have ourselves a Wednesday