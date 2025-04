Will Byrum and Trevor Hulan are back to recap and react to Vanderbilt football’s 2025 spring game. Will and Trevor give their key takeaways, standout players, and a position-by-position breakdown of the performances this past Saturday. Will and Trevor also discuss recent transfer portal activity on the Vanderbilt roster as well as across the SEC as a whole, Nico Iamaleavea specifically. The fellas also talk some baseball and answer premium board questions.

Let’s have ourselves a Wednesday