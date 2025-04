Will Byrum and Trevor Hulan are back to recap Vanderbilt basketball’s 2024-25 season. Will and Trevor look back on the season, give grades, and also look forward to next year. They discuss recent transfer portal activity and the landscape of college athletics as a whole. Will and Trevor go on to recap and discuss Arkansas’s sweep of Vanderbilt and continue the conversation about Tim Corbin and the future of Vanderbilt baseball.

Let’s have ourselves a Wednesday