2024 Vanderbilt Baseball Season Preview
As we approach the 22nd season of Vanderbilt Baseball under Tim Corbin, the expectations haven’t changed. That standard has been the same for over two decades, which is competing for a national championship.
Experience will play a huge factor this season and Tim Corbin specifically credited the amount of pitching depth earlier this week.
“I think the guys that are returning now that have played here for periods of one and two years, I’m thinking of the infield, but I’m also thinking about the mound too. We’ve got a decent amount of guys who have been on the mound before. I think that’s helped the younger group.”
The last couple of seasons haven’t ended the way anyone would have liked, but with a veteran-heavy group, Tim Corbin has to feel good about what he has heading into this season.
With experience, that brings depth, which means Coach Corbin will have some difficult decisions to make at certain positions.
“This might be the toughest decision-making process in terms of putting guys on the field, just because of the equality that exists between them all. I think that will be difficult, but I don’t concern myself with it.”
There aren’t many teams that have the problem Vanderbilt has this season, which should make for an intriguing 2024.
Here’s a full position-by-position breakdown of this year’s version of the VandyBoys:
Starting rotation:
Game 1: Carter Holton
Game 2: Devin Futrell
Game 3: Bryce Cunningham
This is all conjecture, but the first two pitchers in the rotation are shoe-ins for their spots. The third spot is where a decision must be made. There are several options for pitching coach Scott Brown, but I went with Bryce Cunningham due to the experience factor. More times than not, Tim Corbin leans on experience rather than potential, especially when it comes to pitchers.
Carter Holton is coming off a tough season, in which he dealt with arm issues down the stretch of conference play. He finished with 50.1 innings, 11 starts, 4.11 era, and 56 strikeouts. Statistically, his performance as a whole wasn’t terrible, but his last couple of starts did not go as planned, which eventually led to the coaching staff shutting him down for the rest of the season. The good news is that he pitched well for Team USA in the offseason, which is encouraging considering the health issues he battled throughout the season. With a full offseason of rest, recovery, and training, I’d imagine Holton will be ready to show the country what he’s made of.
Devin Futrell is coming off a solid sophomore season. In 11 starts, he finished with a 7-3 record, 3.15 era, 72 strikeouts, and only 17 walks. Opponents hit just .219 against him as he constantly kept batters off balance with a heavy off-speed diet and a fastball that topped out around 91-92 mph. His style is unconventional, but Tim Corbin brought him to Nashville because of that. On the negative side, he did surrender 13 home runs, a number that must decrease if this Vandy team plans on being in Omaha at the end of the season. That home run number was the highest of all Vanderbilt pitchers that season. With another offseason of development under his belt, Futrell is as good of a game-two starter as you’ll see in the country, though.
The third spot is where things get tricky for Scott Brown and Tim Corbin. The leaders in the clubhouse likely include Bryce Cunningham, Andrew Dutkanych, Greysen Carter, David Horn, and Ethan McElvain. This decision will likely take the entire non-conference slate and maybe even a few weeks into conference play for the staff to settle on one guy. There have been seasons (last year being a perfect example) in the past in which Tim Corbin has rotated several pitchers in the game 3 slot, so that could also be the case this season.
Bryce Cunningham showed flashes but was mostly inconsistent last season. He made 17 appearances, which led the team, and 4 starts, but only compiled 41.2 innings over the year. He struggled with control and gave up 10 home runs, which put Vanderbilt in danger late in games. I’ll be interested to see if Cunningham makes a sophomore-junior-year jump, which has been common for Vandy pitchers in the past. Whether Cunningham can step into the role this team needs could be an indicator of the Commodores being in Omaha at the end of the season.
Andrew Dutkanych was injured for the majority of last season but did make 4 starts in 6.1 innings of work. As a freshman, he was one of the prized recruits in the signing class, which should excite Commodore fans for what he could bring as a sophomore in 2024.
Greyson Carter is an intriguing option because he could also turn into Vandy’s closer if Scott Brown decides to go in that direction. Last season, he made 7 starts and finished with a 4.08 era, 23 strikeouts, and 28 walks. Similar to Cunningham, he struggled with control, which limited his innings in meaningful games. The stuff is there, though. He was sitting 96-99 mph with the fastball and topped out at 100mph a few times. Entering his junior season, he projects extremely well whether he’s a starter or a closer.
David Horn is yet another intriguing option for Tim Corbin. Similar to Dutkanych, he battled injury early in the season but made an impressive midweek appearance in a win over Louisville on the road. He made 8 appearances and finished 3-0 with a 5.40 era, 17 strikeouts, and 13 walks. As a prized recruit coming out of high school, he has massive potential but has to prove himself as part of a loaded pitching staff. If nothing else, he gives the Commodores a quality middle relief arm who has shown he can pitch in high-leverage situations.
Lastly, Ethan McElvain is the best freshman pitcher the Commodores have had since Kumar Rocker. He turned down a likely 2nd round draft selection and solid money to attend Vanderbilt. His brother, Chris, played under Tim Corbin as well, but the two have extremely different styles and potential, quite frankly. Coming from the left side at 6-foot-3, McElvain has an impressive frame that should excite Vandy fans for the future. I could see him making midweek starts throughout the season and maybe even emerge as the day 3 starter if he performs well, something Walker Buehler did during his freshman season on West End. Either way, his talent will force Tim Corbin to put him on the mound and they’ll need him however he can help the team.
Bullpen:
The pitchers previously mentioned will all see time in the bullpen but keep an eye on Ryan Ginther, Sam Hliboki, Coastal Carolina transfer Levi Huesman, JD Thompson, Colton Regen, Air Force transfer Sawyer Hawks, and freshman Miller Green.
Ryan Ginther was solid last season in relief, finishing with 20 appearances, a 3.03 era, 34 strikeouts, and 12 walks. He might even be the first left-hander out of the pen, especially considering the veteran presence he provides.
Speaking of a veteran presence, Sam Hliboki returns for a 5th-year after battling injuries the last couple of seasons. In 2023, he made 17 appearances, finishing with a 3-3 record, 5.31 era, 45 strikeouts, and 11 walks. He made the start on Sunday as the Commodores beat Texas A&M in Hoover for the SEC Title.
As young pitchers awaiting their opportunities, JD Thompson and Colton Regen provide depth after limited appearances last season. JD Thompson made an impressive start against Florida in the SEC Tournament, proving he has what it takes to potentially start in the future.
The pitching staff as a whole is scary and is arguably the best, from top to bottom, in the entire country. There is an extremely high floor for this staff as there are 15 guys who have what it takes to pitch well against the high-powered offensive attacks in the SEC.
Catcher: Alan Espinal and Jack Bulger
The most intriguing position over the years for the VandyBoys has been catcher. Jack made twice as many starts as Espinal last season, but 2024 could be a different story. Espinal seems to project better as a pro prospect, but Bulger has a unique power approach that makes him hard to keep off the field.
Last season, Espinal made 22 starts, finishing with a .269 batting average, 5 HR, and 17 RBI. Like many of these position players, Espinal showed power flashes in spurts but never showed anything consistent. The battle between Espinal and Bulger will be interesting to watch this season. The defensive advantage goes to Espinal, but Bulger has been better at the plate over the years.
For Jack Bulger, this season could be a breakout opportunity. Last season, he started 40 games, finishing with a .245 batting average, 5 HR, and 30 RBI. If the defense improves, he could take control of this spot, but Espinal’s arm has made it hard for the Maryland native to take hold behind the dish.
1B: Chris Maldonado
As the younger brother of former Vanderbilt closer Nick Maldonado, Chris has a chance to leave a legacy on West End as well. Last season, Maldonado started 39 games and hit .307 with 7 HR, and 30 RBI. First base seems to be his landing spot in 2024 and he’ll have a chance to improve on an impressive freshman campaign.
2B: Jayden Davis and Camden Kozeal
Davis is a Cookeville, TN native and had a phenomenal high school career at Cookeville High School. He signed with Samford out of high school and had an unbelievable freshman season, culminating with SoCon Freshman of the Year honors. At Samford last season, Davis hit .358 with 9 HR and 38 RBI. On top of those numbers, he was an on-base machine, finishing with a .452 OBP for the Bulldogs. At 5-foot-10, 205 lbs., he’s not the most intimidating player, but he is an excellent defender and reaches base at an astounding clip. He doesn’t fill the power void the Commodores needed, but he’ll be just fine as a steady defender and a solid bat. As an in-state kid, he dreamed of playing at Vanderbilt. Well, now he has that chance of a lifetime.
Freshman Camden Kozeal will be tough to keep off the field and will certainly make Davis earn that starting spot. After an impressive fall performance, Kozeal should see playing time in the non-conference, but Davis is still the likely leader in the clubhouse at second base.
SS: Jonathan Vastine
Last season, Vastine started all 58 games, finishing with a .284 batting average, 4 HR, and 32 RBI. He’ll also have to be a factor on the basepaths after stealing 5 bases last season. With Bradfield gone, Vastine will have to help support the Commodores’ speed element, along with UMass-Lowell transfer Jacob Humphrey. He has a strong grip on the shortstop position and is one of the juniors who must step into a larger role for this team to succeed in the postseason.
3B: Davis Diaz and Braden Holcomb
Last season, Diaz started all 58 games, finishing with a .265 batting average, 8 HR, and 53 RBI. The .265 batting average has to improve this season. That number likely will increase after an impressive summer on the Cape. He is a part of that junior class that must elevate their performance. Defensively, there are little to no concerns, but the lack of power throughout his career on West End must change.
Freshman Braden Holcomb will likely make some spot starts at third base, simply because his bat is too powerful to keep out of the lineup. The more likely spot for him is at DH, but I’m sure Tim Corbin will attempt to challenge the young freshman defensively to see how he reacts.
LF: Matthew Polk and Devin Kodali
Last season, Polk made 46 starts, finishing with a .280 batting average, 4 HR, and 23 RBI. Once again, he is another junior who will have to perform well, especially with the lack of power throughout this lineup. Polk showed flashes of power, but faded late in the season, like many of the bats. The defense isn’t great, but Polk is an energy provider for this team and showed leadership qualities at times last season as well.
Kodali is a talented bat who possesses a similar frame to Polk and Diaz. He likely won’t see much time this season, but projects extremely well in the future.
CF: RJ Austin and Jacob Humphrey
Coming off his freshman season, RJ Austin is poised for a breakout season. After struggling throughout the majority of SEC play, he exploded late. After closing the season strong and winning the Most Outstanding Player of the SEC Tournament, there is a lot to look forward to for this sophomore in 2024. He started all 58 games at second base but led the team with 10 errors. He’ll likely make the switch to center field, which should serve his athletic playing style well. He’s the best possible replacement this staff could’ve found for Enrique Bradfield Jr., arguably the best defensive outfielder in the history of the SEC. Offensively, he finished with a .262 batting average, 7 HR, and 41 RBI. He only stole 4 bases though, which is a number that must improve heading into 2024.
The guy behind him will certainly challenge him, though, and might even end up starting in the outfield if Tim Corbin decides to switch things up, which he’s prone to do. UMass-Lowell transfer Jacob Humphrey hit a .317 average in his sophomore season and totaled 79 stolen bases in those two seasons, including 46 in his freshman season. How much he’ll start is yet to be determined, but his pure speed will make him hard to keep off the field. If anything else, he’ll be the first pinch runner the Commodores utilize off the bench. Either way, Tim Corbin will have plenty of outfielders to choose from to fill the void of Bradfield.
RF: Calvin Hewett and JD Rogers
Last season, Hewett made 14 starts, finishing with a .236 batting average, 5 RBI, and 11 stolen bases. He seems to be the leader in the clubhouse to start in right field, but he also possesses positional flexibility in the outfield, which will be a useful weapon for Corbin’s club this season.
JD Rogers will provide depth entering his junior season after playing in just 11 games last season.
DH: Troy LaNeve and Braden Holcomb
The Pittsburgh native Troy LaNeve has become a fan-favorite over the last couple of seasons, especially after his incredible performance against Kentucky at home in 2021. Last season, he only appeared in 17 games, finishing with a .250 batting average, 2 HR, and 10 RBI. Vanderbilt fans are hoping they see the late season-2021 version of Troy LaNeve this season, especially considering this will be his final season on West End. LaNeve is my biggest x-factor heading into 2024 mainly because of his power capabilities at the plate. Behind Braden Holcomb, he has the most power potential on the team and the Commodores would love to see him put up a 20-home run season of sorts.
For Braden Holcomb, he has an extremely bright future ahead of him. D1Baseball.com rated him as one of the top freshmen in the country and that’s for good reason. After seeing some of his batting practice performances in the fall, he’ll be difficult to keep out of the batter's box for Tim Corbin.
The outlook:
Overall, the expectations are high for the 2024 VandyBoys, as they are every season under Tim Corbin. They’ll have a coaching and pitching advantage in every series, but can the bats hold up their end of the bargain? We’ll see, but either way, there won’t be any runs scored on this team this season, and will likely result in some low-scoring affairs. Low scoring may not be a bad thing in today’s college baseball climate, but the offense must improve after the power output has decreased over the last few seasons.
The Commodores’ 2024 season begins Friday, February 16 for a 3-game series against Florida Atlantic.
