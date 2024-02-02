As we approach the 22nd season of Vanderbilt Baseball under Tim Corbin, the expectations haven’t changed. That standard has been the same for over two decades, which is competing for a national championship.

Experience will play a huge factor this season and Tim Corbin specifically credited the amount of pitching depth earlier this week.

“I think the guys that are returning now that have played here for periods of one and two years, I’m thinking of the infield, but I’m also thinking about the mound too. We’ve got a decent amount of guys who have been on the mound before. I think that’s helped the younger group.”

The last couple of seasons haven’t ended the way anyone would have liked, but with a veteran-heavy group, Tim Corbin has to feel good about what he has heading into this season.

With experience, that brings depth, which means Coach Corbin will have some difficult decisions to make at certain positions.

“This might be the toughest decision-making process in terms of putting guys on the field, just because of the equality that exists between them all. I think that will be difficult, but I don’t concern myself with it.”

There aren’t many teams that have the problem Vanderbilt has this season, which should make for an intriguing 2024.

Here’s a full position-by-position breakdown of this year’s version of the VandyBoys:





Starting rotation:

Game 1: Carter Holton

Game 2: Devin Futrell

Game 3: Bryce Cunningham

This is all conjecture, but the first two pitchers in the rotation are shoe-ins for their spots. The third spot is where a decision must be made. There are several options for pitching coach Scott Brown, but I went with Bryce Cunningham due to the experience factor. More times than not, Tim Corbin leans on experience rather than potential, especially when it comes to pitchers.

Carter Holton is coming off a tough season, in which he dealt with arm issues down the stretch of conference play. He finished with 50.1 innings, 11 starts, 4.11 era, and 56 strikeouts. Statistically, his performance as a whole wasn’t terrible, but his last couple of starts did not go as planned, which eventually led to the coaching staff shutting him down for the rest of the season. The good news is that he pitched well for Team USA in the offseason, which is encouraging considering the health issues he battled throughout the season. With a full offseason of rest, recovery, and training, I’d imagine Holton will be ready to show the country what he’s made of.

Devin Futrell is coming off a solid sophomore season. In 11 starts, he finished with a 7-3 record, 3.15 era, 72 strikeouts, and only 17 walks. Opponents hit just .219 against him as he constantly kept batters off balance with a heavy off-speed diet and a fastball that topped out around 91-92 mph. His style is unconventional, but Tim Corbin brought him to Nashville because of that. On the negative side, he did surrender 13 home runs, a number that must decrease if this Vandy team plans on being in Omaha at the end of the season. That home run number was the highest of all Vanderbilt pitchers that season. With another offseason of development under his belt, Futrell is as good of a game-two starter as you’ll see in the country, though.

The third spot is where things get tricky for Scott Brown and Tim Corbin. The leaders in the clubhouse likely include Bryce Cunningham, Andrew Dutkanych, Greysen Carter, David Horn, and Ethan McElvain. This decision will likely take the entire non-conference slate and maybe even a few weeks into conference play for the staff to settle on one guy. There have been seasons (last year being a perfect example) in the past in which Tim Corbin has rotated several pitchers in the game 3 slot, so that could also be the case this season.

Bryce Cunningham showed flashes but was mostly inconsistent last season. He made 17 appearances, which led the team, and 4 starts, but only compiled 41.2 innings over the year. He struggled with control and gave up 10 home runs, which put Vanderbilt in danger late in games. I’ll be interested to see if Cunningham makes a sophomore-junior-year jump, which has been common for Vandy pitchers in the past. Whether Cunningham can step into the role this team needs could be an indicator of the Commodores being in Omaha at the end of the season.

Andrew Dutkanych was injured for the majority of last season but did make 4 starts in 6.1 innings of work. As a freshman, he was one of the prized recruits in the signing class, which should excite Commodore fans for what he could bring as a sophomore in 2024.

Greyson Carter is an intriguing option because he could also turn into Vandy’s closer if Scott Brown decides to go in that direction. Last season, he made 7 starts and finished with a 4.08 era, 23 strikeouts, and 28 walks. Similar to Cunningham, he struggled with control, which limited his innings in meaningful games. The stuff is there, though. He was sitting 96-99 mph with the fastball and topped out at 100mph a few times. Entering his junior season, he projects extremely well whether he’s a starter or a closer.

David Horn is yet another intriguing option for Tim Corbin. Similar to Dutkanych, he battled injury early in the season but made an impressive midweek appearance in a win over Louisville on the road. He made 8 appearances and finished 3-0 with a 5.40 era, 17 strikeouts, and 13 walks. As a prized recruit coming out of high school, he has massive potential but has to prove himself as part of a loaded pitching staff. If nothing else, he gives the Commodores a quality middle relief arm who has shown he can pitch in high-leverage situations.

Lastly, Ethan McElvain is the best freshman pitcher the Commodores have had since Kumar Rocker. He turned down a likely 2nd round draft selection and solid money to attend Vanderbilt. His brother, Chris, played under Tim Corbin as well, but the two have extremely different styles and potential, quite frankly. Coming from the left side at 6-foot-3, McElvain has an impressive frame that should excite Vandy fans for the future. I could see him making midweek starts throughout the season and maybe even emerge as the day 3 starter if he performs well, something Walker Buehler did during his freshman season on West End. Either way, his talent will force Tim Corbin to put him on the mound and they’ll need him however he can help the team.





Bullpen:

The pitchers previously mentioned will all see time in the bullpen but keep an eye on Ryan Ginther, Sam Hliboki, Coastal Carolina transfer Levi Huesman, JD Thompson, Colton Regen, Air Force transfer Sawyer Hawks, and freshman Miller Green.

Ryan Ginther was solid last season in relief, finishing with 20 appearances, a 3.03 era, 34 strikeouts, and 12 walks. He might even be the first left-hander out of the pen, especially considering the veteran presence he provides.

Speaking of a veteran presence, Sam Hliboki returns for a 5th-year after battling injuries the last couple of seasons. In 2023, he made 17 appearances, finishing with a 3-3 record, 5.31 era, 45 strikeouts, and 11 walks. He made the start on Sunday as the Commodores beat Texas A&M in Hoover for the SEC Title.

As young pitchers awaiting their opportunities, JD Thompson and Colton Regen provide depth after limited appearances last season. JD Thompson made an impressive start against Florida in the SEC Tournament, proving he has what it takes to potentially start in the future.

The pitching staff as a whole is scary and is arguably the best, from top to bottom, in the entire country. There is an extremely high floor for this staff as there are 15 guys who have what it takes to pitch well against the high-powered offensive attacks in the SEC.