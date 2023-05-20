Murphy recently spoke with Vandysports.com about his offer and recruitment.

Vanderbilt sent out an offer on Tuesday to Jack Yates (Texas) guard Calvin Murphy III.

How’d you find out about the offer?

My Father was informed by my team director and let me know by sending me a picture of darius garlands espn player profile and saying guess what me and him both have in common

Had you had much contact with Vandy before that?

None at all other than watching them play on TV

What do you like about Vanderbilt?

All the things I’ve heard about Vanderbilt is that it is a great academic and athletic environment that many student athletes flourish in.

How would you describe your game to Vanderbilt fans?

My game is a point guard that likes to score and facilitate that plays with good quickness and has deep shooting range, midrange, and knows how to get the midrange and floaters. I'm also someone who likes to play hard on both sides and will do whatever it takes to win.

What other schools are reaching out and showing the most interest?

My father tries and keep me away from those things for now so that all I really have to focus on is staying in the gym and getting better everyday. But he has informed me that Texas A&M also offered.