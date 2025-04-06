Size, Size, Size: A Breakdown of the Commodores' New Big Man Additions

Size, size, size. The 2024-2025 Vanderbilt Commodores were among the smallest teams in all of Power 4 basketball. The Commodores’ lack of size proved to be a kryptonite down the stretch in the regular season and the NCAA Tournament with too many easy baskets for opponents, not enough points in the paint, and difficulty keeping teams off the offensive glass in the second half as fatigue set in and a lack of depth began to present itself. Mark Byington and his staff quickly addressed Vanderbilt’s lack of size with two frontcourt additions this week, Jalen Washington from UNC Chapel Hill and Mason Nicholson from Jacksonville State University. Listed at 6'10, Washington and Nicholson can immediately help boost a thin frontcourt, which recently lost Jaylen Carey to the transfer portal and, reportedly, to hated rival Tennessee. Both Washington and Nicholson should help make life easier for the returning Devin McGlockton, whose natural position is power forward. Here’s a breakdown of Washington and Nicholson and some projections for how they might fit in for Vanderbilt’s 2025-2026 season:

Mason Nichsolson

Feb 1, 2024; El Paso, Texas, USA; Jacksonville State Gamecocks center Mason Nicholson (50) dunks the ball on the UTEP Miners defense in the first half at Don Haskins Center. (Photo by © Ivan Pierre Aguirre-Imagn Images)

Simply put, Nicholson is a LOAD. Listed at 6’10 and 280 pounds, a lot of humanity is coming onto the floor in Memorial Gymnasium. Nicholson is a late-night Wendy’s double cheeseburger guy (there’s one right next to Memorial, Mason!). Nicholson has an old-school meat-and-potatoes type of game. You will not see any three-pointers or Charmin Ultra-Soft moves from this guy. Nicholson is power, power, and more power around the basket. Commodore fans should prepare for rim-rocking dunks when Nicholson is on the floor. Nicholson is at his best with his back to the basket, where he can bully defenders into a layup, dunk, or create space for a baby hook shot. Last season, he averaged 7.5 points and 7.4 rebounds per game and shot an impressive 64.4% from the field. He is a steady garbage man on the boards and will make life easier for Vanderbilt’s guards who drive to the basket with his beef and strength down low. When Nicholson has the ball near a defender in the paint, his message is simple: “Your ass is grass and I’m the lawnmower, b****!” Defensively, Nicholson also plays to his size and has averaged over 1 block per game in two of his three seasons of Division One College Basketball. Pity the poor soul who tries to get an easy lob or layup when Nicholson is on the floor because they may be in for a world of hurt. Vanderbilt will have some much-needed rim protection with Nicholson and a massive body who can gobble up rebounds and keep opponents to single-shot offensive possessions. There are a few questions for Nicholson heading into the 2025-2026 season for Vanderbilt. The first is free throw shooting. Nicholson shot 53.2% from the free-throw line last year. Another question for Nicholson is how he will handle the increased speed of the game coming from Conference USA to the SEC. While Nicholson will have to adjust to the increased tempo of Byington’s style and the level of competition, one basketball moniker remains true: you cannot teach size, which he has plenty of. Roster projection for the 2025-2026 season: Nicholson is the number 2 center, averaging 15-18 high-energy minutes.

Jalen Washington

Mar 12, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA;North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jalen Washington (13) with a dunk over Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Nikita Konstantynovskyi (25) during the second half at Spectrum Center. (Photo by © Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images)

Last season, Commodores fans saw mixed results from Jaylen Carey, the only true center on its roster. Carey had difficulty with his jump shot and difficulty making free throws. At times, he was turnover-prone when he tried to put the ball on the floor to create space to finish over larger defenders. At 6'10, 235 pounds, Jalen Washington is a prototypical modern-day college center. He is coming off his best season at UNC Chapel Hill, where he averaged 5.7 points per game and 4.2 rebounds and shot 59.4% from the field in a reserve role. Washington is a former teammate of current Commodore Tyler Nickel. Washington is an intriguing portal add for Vanderbilt. He is an explosive athlete who can jump out of the gym. Since the departure of Liam Robbins, Vanderbilt has lacked a true lob threat in the paint, and Washington fits the bill well. When he is not catching alley-oops, Washington does a solid job of keeping the ball high when he catches it and going straight up without taking wasted dribbles. He also runs the floor well for a player of his size. One of the most intriguing aspects of his game is Washington’s three-point shot. His best shooting year came in his sophomore campaign when he shot 53.3% from the field, connecting on 8 of 15 attempts while coming off the bench. Washington shot 27.8% from beyond the arc this past season, hitting 5 of 18 attempts. On film, Washington’s release is much more natural, compact, and clean compared to Carey’s. Byington’s offensive system prefers its bigs to shoot threes, and Washington could benefit in this regard, assuming he puts the work in. On defense, Washington is a natural shot-blocker and does a great job of jumping straight up and not fouling. His leaping ability makes him a steady help defender, and the Commodores will have a reliable rim protector when he is on the floor. Washington’s ability to block shots and run the floor serves Byington’s up-tempo transition style well. Vanderbilt fans can expect several plays where Washington blocks a shot and gets rewarded on the offensive end after sprinting up the floor. There are a few question marks Washington will need to address in the 2025-2026 season. Despite his physical gifts, Washington struggled to see the floor during his time with the Tar Heels. While Carolina is not the program it once was, it remains curious why a player with Washington’s physical gifts did not get consistent minutes. Another question mark for Washington is how he will handle a heavy minutes workload and the expectations that come with it. Washington is likely to play the most minutes of his career in Nashville. How he responds will play a key part in year two of the Mark Byington era. Projection: Washington is Vanderbilt’s starting center for the 2025-2026 season.

