After recent visit, RB target Sedrick Alexander commits to Vandy

After a visit to Vanderbilt this past weekend, Lyndon B. Johnson (Tex.) running back Sedrick Alexander announced his verbal commitment to the Commodores on Thursday afternoon. The talented rusher chose the Commodores over the likes of Air Force, Navy, Texas Southern, and Campbell.

Vanderbilt extended an offer back on March 23rd with running backs coach Norval McKenzie heading up his recruiting process. Alexander put up huge numbers during his junior season, rushing for 2,242 yards and scoring 28 touchdowns. He also has the versatility to catch the ball out of the, tallying 129 yards receiving and two scores. Those stats helped earn Alexander All-District 13-4A Division 1 Offensive MVP honors. The three-star prospect helped lead his LBJ team to a 15-1 record and a state championship game appearance. Alexander becomes the fourth commitment for Vanderbilt in the 2023 class, joining Denham Springs (La.) quarterback Reese Mooney, Mt. Juliet (Tenn.) linebacker/safety Ethan Crisp, and Independence (Va.) tight end Julien Randolph.