Alabama QB Riley Leonard talks recent Vanderbilt offer
Vanderbilt continues its search for a quarterback in the 2021 class, and Derek Mason and the Commodores recently set their sights on Alabama signal caller Riley Leonard. The 6-foot-4 and 200-pound ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news