News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-13 10:54:20 -0500') }} football Edit

Alabama QB Riley Leonard talks recent Vanderbilt offer

Justin Angel • VandySports
Staff

Vanderbilt continues its search for a quarterback in the 2021 class, and Derek Mason and the Commodores recently set their sights on Alabama signal caller Riley Leonard. The 6-foot-4 and 200-pound ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}