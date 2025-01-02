Mikayla Blakes Scores 36 in Vanderbilt WBB SEC Opener

Unfortunately for Georgia, Mikayla Blakes didn’t get the memo. All she did was set the Vandy women’s basketball freshman scoring record with a career high 36 points in the Commodores 108-82 statement victory over the Lady Bulldogs to open SEC play.

The SEC is the toughest league in women’s basketball. Freshmen aren’t supposed to come in and dominate right away.

Khamil Pierre, the team’s surprising breakout star in the preconference schedule, continued her spectacular play by adding 28 points and 8 rebounds. This despite missing a portion of the second half after taking an elbow to the lip, which sent her to the locker room. Commodore fans breathed a sigh of relief when Pierre returned in the 4th quarter, with a smile on her face. She and Blakes continue to be arguably the most dominant duo in the SEC and one of the best in the country.

Vandy got off to a slow start, with the Lady Bulldogs taking an early 8-3 lead. Lack of size was an issue early, with the Commodores struggling to contain Georgia’s post Mia Woolfolk down low.

However, Vandy would turn on the defense, converting turnovers into quick points to take a 26-13 first quarter lead. Georgia’ poor shooting and continued sloppiness with the ball allowed the Commodores to extend the lead to 50-29 at halftime.

While Vandy cruised to victory and was never seriously threatened, the defense wasn’t as sharp in the second half, allowing Georgia to score 53 points. The size differential between the two teams was evident in Georgia’s 44-35 edge on the boards along with 48 points in the paint.

Vandy’s offense was remarkably efficient, shooting 48% from the floor, hitting 11-25 three pointers at 44% and 29-31 free throws for 94%. The Commodores had 27 assists on 34 made baskets, with only 8 turnovers. The 108 points was a season high, and the fifth time this season the team has scored over 100 points.

Iyanna Moore chipped in 16 points and Jordyn Oliver finished with a double-double with 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

Vandy is now 14-1, 1-0 in SEC play. They will host #16 Kentucky Sunday at 2:00 with another chance to make a statement.