Vanderbilt at LSU Quick Preview

LSU comes into the game 11-2 from the non-conference slate, with their biggest win coming at home against Florida State 85-75 in the SEC/ACC Challenge. Their losses came at SMU and against Pittsburgh in the Greenbrier TIp-Off. Their only other Power 5 game came against UCF in the following game in Greenbrier, where they won in 3 overtimes.

LSU is lead in scoring by 3 Senior guards in Camryn Carter, Jordan Sears, and Dji Bailey. The 3 headed monster combines to average 41.7 points and 8.1 assists per game during non-con play. These three aren't the only weapons though, in as LSU Rivals admin @zacharyjunda told me “Freshman guard Vyctorius Miller is the first guy we’ve had you could think ‘That’s an NBA player’ since Cam Thomas.”

Vanderbilt comes into SEC play 12-1 under new coach Mark Byington, the best starting record under a first year coach in program history. If you have been encapsulated by Diego, Clark, and the Vandy football team; our amazing writer Alex did a great recap of the non-conference play you can catch up on here - https://vanderbilt.rivals.com/news/vanderbilt-men-s-basketball-non-conference-recap