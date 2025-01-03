Vanderbilt at LSU Quick Preview

When
Saturday, January 4 | 3:30 PM CST
Where
Pete Maravich Assembly Center | Baton Rouge, LA
Also known as home to Livvy Dunne
TV/Streaming
ESPN2 | ESPN App
Radio/Listen
104.5 FM Locally | SiriusXM 382 for Vandy Broadcast
Rankings
Neither team is ranked in the AP or Coach’s Poll
KenPom - Vanderbilt (50) LSU (57)
Spread/Gambling
Pending Release
How We Got Here
LSU comes into the game 11-2 from the non-conference slate, with their biggest win coming at home against Florida State 85-75 in the SEC/ACC Challenge. Their losses came at SMU and against Pittsburgh in the Greenbrier TIp-Off. Their only other Power 5 game came against UCF in the following game in Greenbrier, where they won in 3 overtimes.
LSU is lead in scoring by 3 Senior guards in Camryn Carter, Jordan Sears, and Dji Bailey. The 3 headed monster combines to average 41.7 points and 8.1 assists per game during non-con play. These three aren't the only weapons though, in as LSU Rivals admin @zacharyjunda told me “Freshman guard Vyctorius Miller is the first guy we’ve had you could think ‘That’s an NBA player’ since Cam Thomas.”
Vanderbilt comes into SEC play 12-1 under new coach Mark Byington, the best starting record under a first year coach in program history. If you have been encapsulated by Diego, Clark, and the Vandy football team; our amazing writer Alex did a great recap of the non-conference play you can catch up on here - https://vanderbilt.rivals.com/news/vanderbilt-men-s-basketball-non-conference-recap
What to Expect
Both of these teams excel in total FG percentage and 2pt FG % but struggle in the 3 point category. While Vandy ranks 35th in total FG% and 9th in 2pt FG%, they are 203rd in shooting the 3 ball. However, after watching this Vanderbilt team I don't think 3-point shooting is a main concern. I’m hoping Vanderbilt progresses back to the median when it comes to 3 point % in SEC play, since the Commodores came out of the gate struggling to shoot the ball; but part of me is expecting all parts of Vanderbilt's game to regress now that they have entered this daunting SEC stretch.
Neither of these teams are very imposing in the height category (shoutout Blake) so if we want to see a Vanderbilt victory here the Dores have to jump passing lanes to create easy baskets and hit the open 3 when it is given.
Now what to expect from LSU, get ready for a dog fight. The Tigers have players that can score from every position plus excel in the offensive rebounding category. LSU is holding opponents to 38% shooting, ranking 12th in the nation at that category. Where things can go south for LSU is in the turnover category and defensive rebounds.
Chef Miller’s Prediction
84-76 Vanderbilt WIN!