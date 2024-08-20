No one can become the best version of themselves by doing it alone. For Aubrey Galvan, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, Jewell Loyd provided significant help along the way.

"I look up to Jewell Loyd, she used to play at Full Package as well," Galvan mentioned. "I have trained with her and she's like a mentor to me."

Full Package is an AAU team in the Chicago area where Seattle Storm guard and former Notre Dame standout competed.

Not only does Galvan get to work alongside the Olympian, but she even gets to practice Loyd's moves.

"She's helped me a lot, even just at trainings, they have me do some of her moves."

The rising high school senior shared that the six-time WNBA All-Star is as big as a help off the court as she is on.

"Whether it's big or little, she just helps me be a good person and player," Galvan stated. "She has a lot of experience in the basketball world. I talked to her on the phone one day for 30 minutes when I was trying the make the right decision on something."