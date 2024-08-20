Aubrey Galvan opens up about WNBA mentor and recent commitment
No one can become the best version of themselves by doing it alone. For Aubrey Galvan, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, Jewell Loyd provided significant help along the way.
"I look up to Jewell Loyd, she used to play at Full Package as well," Galvan mentioned. "I have trained with her and she's like a mentor to me."
Full Package is an AAU team in the Chicago area where Seattle Storm guard and former Notre Dame standout competed.
Not only does Galvan get to work alongside the Olympian, but she even gets to practice Loyd's moves.
"She's helped me a lot, even just at trainings, they have me do some of her moves."
The rising high school senior shared that the six-time WNBA All-Star is as big as a help off the court as she is on.
"Whether it's big or little, she just helps me be a good person and player," Galvan stated. "She has a lot of experience in the basketball world. I talked to her on the phone one day for 30 minutes when I was trying the make the right decision on something."
Not only does Galvan get to work out with a mentor like Loyd, but a unique part of her game has drawn comparisons to a former NBA player, Jason Williams.
Williams, who spent 12 seasons in the league, is known to be one of the most fascinating passers to grace basketball. The shifty high school star started hearing the comparisons while she was just trying to have some fun.
"I started randomly making those passes at first and then people would compare to players. People would say Jason Williams a lot."
Galvan wasn't necessarily trying to model her game after anyone, but starting watching videos of Williams after people had brought it up to her.
"I would watch [Jason Williams'] stuff and just try it. I think I already had that mindset and creativity and so people had me watch him."
With a WNBA mentor and passes that had people on their feet, Galvan was bound to play at the next level.
That is when the four-star decided to officially visit Vanderbilt.
"After I visited, I knew it was the one," Galvan stated. "It's in the SEC, great campus, it was everything I was looking for."
But what drew Galvan in the most is the family feeling.
"It is very family-oriented, which is what I looked for most in a school. Shea is an amazing person and coach. You can just tell how good of a person she is, how caring she is."
Although the Illinois native still has another season in high school, the joyous feeling is yet to fade away.
"I'm really excited about the decision. I haven't really stopped celebrating it."