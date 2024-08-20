PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1EVkJLSjNYMUcwJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLURWQktKM1gxRzAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Aubrey Galvan opens up about WNBA mentor and recent commitment

Alaina Morris • VandySports
Staff Writer
@alainammorris

No one can become the best version of themselves by doing it alone. For Aubrey Galvan, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, Jewell Loyd provided significant help along the way.

"I look up to Jewell Loyd, she used to play at Full Package as well," Galvan mentioned. "I have trained with her and she's like a mentor to me."

Full Package is an AAU team in the Chicago area where Seattle Storm guard and former Notre Dame standout competed.

Not only does Galvan get to work alongside the Olympian, but she even gets to practice Loyd's moves.

"She's helped me a lot, even just at trainings, they have me do some of her moves."

The rising high school senior shared that the six-time WNBA All-Star is as big as a help off the court as she is on.

"Whether it's big or little, she just helps me be a good person and player," Galvan stated. "She has a lot of experience in the basketball world. I talked to her on the phone one day for 30 minutes when I was trying the make the right decision on something."

Aubrey Galvan competing for Full Package. (BXLENT Management & Marketing)
Not only does Galvan get to work out with a mentor like Loyd, but a unique part of her game has drawn comparisons to a former NBA player, Jason Williams.

Williams, who spent 12 seasons in the league, is known to be one of the most fascinating passers to grace basketball. The shifty high school star started hearing the comparisons while she was just trying to have some fun.

"I started randomly making those passes at first and then people would compare to players. People would say Jason Williams a lot."

Galvan wasn't necessarily trying to model her game after anyone, but starting watching videos of Williams after people had brought it up to her.

"I would watch [Jason Williams'] stuff and just try it. I think I already had that mindset and creativity and so people had me watch him."

With a WNBA mentor and passes that had people on their feet, Galvan was bound to play at the next level.

That is when the four-star decided to officially visit Vanderbilt.

"After I visited, I knew it was the one," Galvan stated. "It's in the SEC, great campus, it was everything I was looking for."

But what drew Galvan in the most is the family feeling.

"It is very family-oriented, which is what I looked for most in a school. Shea is an amazing person and coach. You can just tell how good of a person she is, how caring she is."

Although the Illinois native still has another season in high school, the joyous feeling is yet to fade away.

"I'm really excited about the decision. I haven't really stopped celebrating it."

